Celine Dion wows in hot pants and knee-high boots in celebratory video The award-winning singer reminded everyone of her timeless sense of style

Celine Dion has had an incredible career spanning out over decades and had something to celebrate at the start of the week.

Looking back to the release of the Dion chant Plamondon album, which marked its 30th anniversary, the award-winning singer shared the music video for her son Ziggy, which had been remastered in HD to mark three decades since it first hit the charts.

In the video, Celine looked sensational in a red and orange ensemble, including a pair of red hot pants and a co-ordinating waistcoat.

VIDEO: Celine Dion shares heartfelt news in emotional video

The singer completed her look with an orange turtle neck and knee-high black boots.

In the caption alongside the footage, the star wrote: "For the 30th anniversary of the Dion chante Plamondon album, the official music video for Ziggy (Un garçon pas comme les autres) has been remastered in HD, see this impossible love story here, link in bio -Team Celine."

Celine Dion looked incredible in hot pants and knee-high boots

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "You look gorgeous!" while another wrote: "Happy 30th anniversary." A third added: "Love this so much."

It's been a bittersweet time for the Canadian singer, who was forced to postpone her much-anticipated Las Vegas residency in October due to her health.

The My Heart Will Go On hitmaker was devastated after being forced to cancel her upcoming dates after suffering from "severe and persistent muscle spasms" which luckily aren't "serious" but nonetheless incredibly distressing for her.

Celine has a fabulous sense of style

Her sister Claudette, recently spoke to French magazine, Voici to talk about her famous sibling's health battle.

She said: "What's happening to her is sad. But it's not serious. Celine always confides in me and asks for advice when something is wrong. I know she's in good spirits."

In her initial statement, Celine said she was postponing until March 22, and it doesn't look like there has been any change to that date.

The award-winning star has fans around the world

Celine's statement read: "I’m heartbroken by this. My team and I have been working on our new show for the past eight months, and to not be able to open this November saddens me beyond words.

"My partners at Resorts World Las Vegas and AEG have been working around the clock to get this brand-new state-of-the-art theatre ready, and it's absolutely beautiful.

"I feel so bad that I'm letting them down, and I'm especially sorry for disappointing all the fans who've been making their plans to come to Las Vegas."

