Christine Lampard enjoys special Loose Women reunion post-baby But the weather did not agree with them!

Despite rain lashing most of the UK, Christine Lampard still headed out for a night out with her Loose Women co-stars, including Nadia Sawalha and Jane Moore.

It was one of the star's first nights out since she gave birth to baby Frederick back in March.

WATCH: Loose Women co-stars enjoy fun night out at 'float-in' cinema

The night looked like it might be one to remember, albeit for the wrong reasons, as the stars were soaked by the rain, despite wearing their waterproofs and huddling up underneath umbrellas.

The night out saw the group head out for a float-in watch of Grease at the Openaire Cinema at Merchant Square.

Before they headed for the event, the group were expertly steered through "Little Venice" by Kaye Adams.

Jane paid tribute to her fellow co-stars on Instagram, with a clip showing the group singing along to the opening song, Summer Nights.

In the caption, she wrote: "Blistering heat all week. Then, just as we decide to have our first @loosewomen night out since the pandemic at the superb 'float-in' @openaire_cinema for a Grease singalong, the heavens opened and we got soaked!

The star had a fun time out despite the weather

"But as you can see from the footage, we had an absolute blast."

Nadia also uploaded some clips from the event, including the group getting drenched as they passed underneath the leaves of a low-hanging tree. There was also a clip of the group all singing one of the film's final numbers, We Go Together.

Christine hasn't shared any clips from the night out, but a snap of her last venture out painted a much sunnier picture.

During a beautiful day, the mum-of-two headed out with husband Frank Lampard and their daughter Patricia, two.

As Christine only shared the shadows that the family cast, it's not known if they brought baby Frederick out with them.

Christine's last trip out was a lot sunnier

But there was another shadow in the snap, that of the family dog, Minnie, and Christine joked about getting "overshadow[ed]" by the pooch.

"Minnie likes to overshadow," she jested in her caption, alongside an emoji of a dog.

Fans fell in love with the incredible snap, with This Morning star Holly Willoughby writing: "Awwwwwww," alongside a red heart emoji.

