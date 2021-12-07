Ciara dazzles in all-natural selfies with adorable lookalike children She was in mom mode!

Ciara was the ultimate advert for going makeup-free when she shared a series of sweet selfies with her children - and all-natural looks good on her.

The singer was in her element as she curled up in bed for cuddles with two of her three children and posted the photos on Instagram.

In the snapshots, she was wrapped in a faux fur blanket and poking her tongue out playfully for the camera.

WATCH: Ciara shares weight loss plan after baby number three

Her fans said she looked stunning and also commented on her sweet children.

Ciara simply captioned the shots: "Happy Monday," and she was met with a barrage of compliments.

"Bare face for the win," wrote one, while another added: "Natural beauty."

Ciara and her husband, Russell Wilson, are proud parents to three young children, Future, seven, Sienna, four, and Win, one.

Ciara and her children were having a lazy Monday in bed

She posed with her two oldest children and her social media followers were divided as to who they look like.

While many agreed that they have Ciara's eyes, they were torn as to if they resembled their famous mom or dad more.

Like so many parents around the globe, Ciara had to navigate being a mom to her three children during a pandemic.

Ciara and Russell have three children

She opened up to Self magazine to reveal how she managed at the time.

"I don't even know if you can call it organized chaos," she admitted: "But it is to some degree. Sometimes not even the most organized, to be honest. But I'm enjoying it all.

"I found my way to embrace it all. I just decided, 'Hey, this is a unique time. It is a challenging time. And the world is changing.

But rather than letting the world change me, I'm going to figure out how to change with it'. "That’s been my mentality. How do I adjust? How do I really work and find the silver lining in the midst of it all?"

