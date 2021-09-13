Stacey Dooley causes a stir in slinky silk dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Stacey Dooley's outfits always have us in awe, and the Strictly Come Dancing star's look was no exception on Sunday.

The 34-year-old looked stunning in a slinky silk midi dress from Bernadette, which she rented through popular app By Rotation.

Stacey is a big advocate for sustainable fashion, and the app is the perfect way to stop clothes from going to waste.

WATCH: Stacey Dooley stuns fans in her slinky silk dress

Sharing her look with her thousands of followers, the star wrote: "Thank you so much @byrotationofficial for letting me borrow this, so last minute".

In the clip, Stacey could be seen modelling the sensational baby pink number, which featured floaty sleeves and a flattering waist belt.

She styled the frock with a pair of strappy open toe heels and lots of delicate gold jewellery, looking oh so glamourous, and fans were clearly loving the look.

Bernadette silk-satin midi dress, was £770 now £308, The Outnet

Many rushed to the comments section, with one gushing: "You look incredible," while another added: "Absolutely beautiful, the style and colour really suits you!" followed by a heart-eye emoji.

Stacey finished off the look with a dramatic black smokey eye, and wore her signature orange locks in a sleek straight style.

We are obsessed with her outfit and have sourced her stunning dress online, with the best news being that it is currently on sale!

Stacey has been sending fans wild with her fashion choices lately

This isn’t the first time that Stacey has stunned fans with her fashion choices, and just last week she had us swooning over her handbag of choice.

The star stood inside of her dining room as she showed off her outfit that consisted of a white shirt, jeans and open-toe shoes, finishing it off with a Bottega Veneta crossbody bag.

"The outfit she won't take off," she captioned the snap, adding the recycled emoji, hinting at the ensemble's sustainability.

"Love the bag," enthused one fan, while another wrote: "This bag is everything," and we couldn’t agree more.

