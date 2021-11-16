Lara Spencer took some well-deserved time out from the GMA studios recently and gave fans a glimpse at what she was up to.

The hard-working TV presenter kicked off her shoes for a day down at the beach and fans wished they were there.

While Lara hadn't departed to a sun-soaked destination abroad, she was still able to relax on the beach in the US for the weekend.

WATCH: Lara Spencer and teenage daughter perform jaw-dropping stunt

Lara hinted that she was in Florida with a photo on Instagram of her bag - emblazoned with Palm Beach - on the sand, but it was likely she was on a beach near her home in Connecticut.

She wrote: "Finished my book. Napped. Watched the pelicans. Thank you weekend. I needed that."

Her fans said: "Lucky you," and, "I so need this too," while others said she deserved it and thought her photo of her legs and feet in the sand, was cute.

Lara was indulging in a mini beach break

Lara has certainly been busy the last few weeks and in addition to filming her show, Everything But the House, she also jetted to Nashville to cover the CMA Awards too.

After her country music jaunt - which she was extremely excited about - she returned to New York in style.

Lara blew fans away with her appearance in a figure-hugging, leather dress she wore in the studios as the cast and crew celebrated something huge.

Lara enjoyed a trip to Italy with her husband over the summer

Her co-host, Michael Strahan, turned 50 and she posted a group photo from the celebrations on Instagram, alongside the birthday boy and her colleagues Robin Roberts, Ginger Zee and George Stephanopolous.

In the caption, she wrote: "50 ways to say Happy Birthday to the timeless @michaelstrahan.

"Started his 50th birthday week right with a party including his favorite sweeties, an amazing cake by @buddyvalastro, custom air Jordans (Air Strahans!), and lots of laughs and birthday wishes. We love you big guy!!"

