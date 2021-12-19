How Miranda Lambert's bittersweet childhood experience made her stronger than ever The country star has such a positive attitude to life

Miranda Lambert is incredibly grateful for everything she has and can always see the positive in a situation.

MORE: Miranda Lambert's foyer inside her Tennessee home is so impressive

And while the country star had an incredible childhood, she faced a difficult situation when she was just six years old, after her family became homeless.

"We were homeless," Miranda told Good Morning America host Robin Roberts back in 2010. "It sounds weird to say it now because we're so blessed."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Miranda Lambert reveals surprising news about her CMA performance

A the time, Miranda's parents' business had suffered and they began falling behind on house payments.

MORE: Miranda Lambert delights fans with celebratory announcement during break from work

MORE: Miranda Lambert's love story with husband Brendan is like something from a movie

"The next thing you know, the banker's coming, saying, 'I need the keys,'" she said. The family moved in with relatives and later on found an old house in Lindale, Texas, which was on the verge of being torn down.

They managed to persuade the owner into letting them live there in exchange for fixing it up. "So of the windows were boarded up, and we never did get central heating. So when you had to go to the bathroom in the middle of the night, you had to run, because it was freezing!"

Miranda Lambert's family were homeless for a while

This experience shaped her and inspired her hit song The House That Built Me.

READ: Miranda Lambert inundated with messages and well wishes following heartfelt message

MORE: Miranda Lambert looks gorgeous in backstage video from her dressing room

Although she didn't write it, it describes her childhood home and she knew she had to make it her own when she heard it.

Her parents fought back tears in a past interview with Associated Press about the song as they discussed the house that built back their family. "When we got that house we rented it and renovated it and that was the house that built us up.

The award-winning singer is incredibly strong

"We didn't know it at the time, but it did," Miranda's mom Beverly explained.

MORE: Miranda Lambert wows in bikini during fun date with her husband

Fighting back tears, the singer's dad Richard said: "We had no food in our house, it was a horrible time because I felt like even though it wasn't my fault, our fault… I had a terrible time with that."

Miranda now lives in Tennessee with her husband

Miranda then shared her positive attitude on the experience: "All that being said it is a sad story but it's also a really happy story as it also built our family back.

"It made us stronger than ever. I want for when I have a family one day, hopefully I don't have to go through the hardship to get there, but I'm really glad I did as I know how to build that in my own life."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.