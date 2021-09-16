Michelle Pfeiffer wows fans with radiant appearance to celebrate big news The Stardust actress looks incredible

Michelle Pfeiffer was inundated with congratulatory messages after she shared some big career news on Thursday.

The 63-year-old put on a radiant display and looked incredibly youthful as she revealed that her fragrance line, Henry Rose, has won an award!

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer wows with quirky swimsuit photo at her mega mansion

Posting a short video on Instagram, Michelle looked gorgeous wearing a simple black, high-neck sweater which she accessorised with dark eyeliner and wavy hair.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Pfeiffer reveals dilemma about her appearance

Speaking to the camera while holding up her new travel-sized scent, Windows Down, Michelle said: "Hi, so it's that time of year again when Allure announces its Best of Beauty Awards, and we just found out that our newest scent, Windows Down, is being honoured with one."

She added: "Congratulations to all of the other Best of Beauty recipients. It's very, very exciting – this is a big deal in the beauty industry."

Captioning the clip, she wrote: "So honored that @henryrose’s Windows Down fragrance was selected for this year’s @allure Best of Beauty Awards in the Clean category!"

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer's $22.5million home rivals a wellness retreat – see inside

MORE: Michelle Pfeiffer shares emotional selfie as she bids a bittersweet goodbye

Michelle was inundated with congratulatory messages

Fans were blown away by her ageless appearance, with one writing: "Timeless beauty." A second said: "You look AMAZING! Always beautiful though." A third added: "You are flawless!"

Others congratulated Michelle on her award, with one posting: "Congratulations! I love that scent! You and your team knocked it out of the park with it." Another said: "Congratulations @michellepfeifferofficial! So humble and classy as always."

Michelle founded Henry Rose in 2019. After the success of the fragrances, the brand – which only uses clean ingredients – has branched out into body creams, candles, and diffusers.

"I started this brand because, as a consumer, I was so stressed about having to constantly navigate these confusing lists of ingredients and trying to find products that I felt were safe and also performed," she previously told InStyle.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.