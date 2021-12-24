Giovanni Pernice has had the perfect end to 2021, as not only did he lift Strictly's Glitterball trophy with Rose Ayling-Ellis, but he's just met his godson.

The Italian dancer had been unable to see his friends and family back home in Italy, but he's recently returned and met the young man, who was adorably dressed in a Santa Claus outfit. Giovanni looked like one proud godfather as he held the baby in front of a beautifully decorated Christmas tree that was covered in dazzling baubles and even large leaves.

WATCH: Giovanni Pernice shares video of his family celebrating his Strictly win

In his caption, the professional dancer joked: "Merry Xmas Eve from the Godfather and the Godson."

The star's fans immediately went wild over the sweet photo, with several of his Strictly co-stars getting in touch.

Janette Manrara wrote: "Awwww. Merry Christmas," while fellow pro Luba Mushtuk added: "Amore bello," and judge Motsi Mabuse said: "Merry Christmas," alongside a string of heart emojis.

Another fan enthused: "Bless him! Bet he'll be dancing before he can walk," while a fifth commented: "I can't cope with the cuteness!!!! So adorable!!"

The dancer looked like one proud godfather

And one lengthy comment read: "Omg stop my heart can’t cope. He's so lucky to have a godfather like you! When he's older you can tell him about winning the glitter ball!"

Giovanni also became an uncle earlier this year as his sister gave birth to a healthy baby boy, and in an exclusive interview with HELLO! the dancer spoke about returning to see his family after Strictly.

"We were not allowed to quarantine and my mum and dad are getting a little bit older, so I wanted to protect them," he explained."If I get COVID, I don't know if I will be fine, but I am double-vaccinated. The situation over there was very slow, and I just want to protect everybody, especially my mum and dad.

"My sister is due in October so I will go to meet my first ever nephew, I'm very happy for my sister, my brother-in-law, so I'm very excited to go home and meet him."

Giovanni and Rose won this year's Strictly Come Dancing

His celebrity partner on the show, Rose, is likely spending Christmas with her long-term boyfriend, Sam Arnold.

The EastEnders star has been with her boyfriend for seven years now and they share a gorgeous home.

Although the couple like to keep their relationship out of the public eye, Rose occasionally shares photos with him to social media, posting pictures of the two of them in different locations, from music festivals to Peru, as they love to travel and spend time together.

And on Christmas Eve, she shared a clip of her driving with her Glitterball trophy in the passenger seat.

