Simon Cowell shares his heartbreak over sudden death The music mogul has spoken of his devastation

Simon Cowell has taken to social media following the sudden death of Il Divo star Carlos Marin.

The music mogul shared a statement expressing his grief which read: "I am finding this so difficult to put into words how I feel right now.

"I am devastated Carlos Marin has passed away. He loved life. He loved performing and always had so much appreciation towards the fans who supported the group from day 1. Rest in peace Carlos. I will miss you."

Il Divo star Carlos passed away at the age of 53

The news of Carlos's death was announced on Sunday. Spanish newspaper El Pais reported that the 53-year-old had been taken ill during the UK tour and placed into an induced coma at a hospital in Manchester. His spokesperson has since confirmed to TVE programme Corazón that he had contracted COVID.

A short message posted on the Il Divo Twitter account read: "It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlo Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos."

The male quartet have achieved huge success together

The male quartet was brought together by Simon in 2003 under his SyCo record label and together they achieved three UK number one albums.

Carlos was born in Germany but moved to Madrid at the age of 12. He sang as a baritone in the group, performing alongside Urs Buhler (Switzerland), and David Miller (United States) and Sebastien Izambard (France).

Simon formed Il Divo back in 2003

"Singing is my way of saying what I feel, my way of life," Carlos is quoted as saying on the group's website. "Singing is what makes me feel alive, so thank you for letting me continue making a living from what I love."

Carlos was married to the French-born singer Geraldine Larrosa – better known by her stage name Innocence – until 2009.

Bruno Tonioli, a judge on the BBC's Strictly Come Dancing, was among those to pay tribute. "Devastated [Carlos] passed away," he wrote. "We had the best time putting together the first Il Divo performance 17 years ago great voice great man a true passionate Spirit with wicked sense of humor we will miss you so sad."