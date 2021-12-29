Amanda Holden shares gorgeous picture of daughter Lexi during holiday in Antigua The family are spending quality time together abroad

Amanda Holden is a proud mother of two gorgeous girls, so she is forgiven for showing them off from time to time.

MORE: Amanda Holden stuns in tiny string bikini as she soaks up sun in the Maldives

This week, the 50-year-old couldn't help but share a rare picture of her eldest child with husband Chris Hughes whilst holidaying in Antigua.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden dances in glittery dress in Paris

"Our Lexi," she proudly wrote alongside a snap of her and Chris' 15-year-old daughter.

READ: Amanda Holden wows in slinky black dress for rare family photo

RELATED: Amanda Holden stuns in green bikini as she shares rare photo with husband Chris

The rare snap shows the teenager wearing a fun white top featuring pink pompoms whilst her long blonde hair falls over her shoulders.

Lexi is Amanda and Chris' oldest daughter

Lexi is clearly Amanda's double, but many of the presenter's fans have likened her to other celebrities, such as a "young Holly Willoughby" and most recently, Denise Richards.

After the Heart radio presenter shared a photo of her alongside her two daughters on Boxing Day, several followers couldn't help but compare her to Charlie Sheen's former wife.

"Aww her eldest looks like a young Denise Richards," one wrote, whilst another simply remarked: "Denise Richards."

A third compared Lexi to English photographer Amanda de Cadenet. "Your daughter reminds me of a young Amanda de Cadenet," they wrote.

The family are spending the Christmas holidays in Antigua

Whilst many debated who Lexi reminds them of, most seemed to agree that she looks like her mother the most, with one declaring that both her daughters share her nose.

"Your girls definitely take after you, Amanda. All three very beautiful," remarked one, whilst another added: "What a gene pool."

Amanda's family holiday comes just weeks after she and Chris marked their 13th wedding anniversary. The couple met in Los Angeles back in 2003, and started dating a year later. The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance.

They went on to welcome their second daughter Hollie in January 2012. Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness.

Amanda has been making her followers jealous with her sunny snaps from abroad

"We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."

She added: "He's a proper bloke who looks after me. I'm a strong, opinionated woman, but he helps steer the Mandy ship."

However, the couple have experienced their share of heartache too. Amanda suffered a miscarriage in 2010, and in 2011, sadly delivered her stillborn son Theo at seven months pregnant.