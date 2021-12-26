Amanda Holden wows in slinky black dress for rare family photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

You can never go wrong with a little black dress – just ask Amanda Holden! Kicking off her Christmas Day celebrations, the Heart FM star took to Instagram on Saturday, sharing a rare family photo with her husband, Chris Hughes, and their two daughters, Lexi, 15, and Hollie, nine.

READ: Amanda Holden stuns in green bikini as she shares rare photo with husband Chris

Wowing her 1.8 million followers in a fitted one-shoulder satin dress, Amanda accessorised her LBD with a gorgeous gold 'A' pendant necklace. A picture of radiance, the Britain's Got Talent star styled her glossy blonde tresses in a chic updo and opted for stunning dewy makeup.

Amanda looked incredible in a black one-shoulder dress

Rocking a brown smokey shadow complete with statement eyeliner, Amanda polished off her evening look with a hint of honey-hued bronzer and a high-shine nude gloss to match – so glam.

Captioning the sweet snap, she wrote: "Merry Christmas from our family to yours...hold on tight to your loved ones...Thank you for your love, support and humour this past year."

MORE: Amanda Holden is one stunning Christmas elf in eye-catching mini dress

READ: Amanda Holden looks angelic in white knitwear and thigh-split skirt

Feeling inspired? While Amanda is yet to reveal her exact outfit deals, we've found a £17.50 lookalike from ASOS, and it's perfect for New Year's Eve.

NA-KD one-shoulder dress in black, £17.50, ASOS

Sparking a reaction from her followers, fans were quick to comment on Amanda's heartwarming photo. "Merry Christmas Amanda and Family, have a lovely day. All the best of wishes for 2022," wrote one. "Beautiful family," added another.

All smiles on Christmas Day, Amanda appeared to twin with her eldest daughter Lexi, who posed in a similar satin strappy dress in a rich burgundy shade.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Amanda Holden models sultry sequin skirt for festive season

As for her youngest daughter Hollie, the adorable nine-year-old wore a black and white leopard print outfit for the occasion. Looking every inch the proud dad, Amanda's husband Chris made sure to coordinate with his wife in a black polo shirt complete with burgundy trims.

The couple has had a lot to celebrate recently, with Chris' birthday earlier this month as well as their anniversary. The pair have been married for an impressive 13 years after tying the knot on 10 December 2008.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.