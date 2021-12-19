Kate Beckinsale looks ten feet tall posing in a black bikini She looks like an Amazon

Kate Beckinsale sent fans into a tizzy over the weekend with her latest social media post, and for very good reason!

The actress shared a series of throwback pictures to celebrate the birthday of one of her friends and team members, Chase.

However, it was the first in the series that really caught the attention of many, as she posed poolside in a black bikini with Chase lying below her.

The two-piece set featured a sports bra-like top with a pair of high-waisted bottoms that elongated her legs and flashed her abs.

Kate looked absolutely statuesque in the set, finishing it off with a wide-brimmed black hat and a large pair of sunglasses.

She also included several other memories of their times together, including one where she showed off her flexibility while stretching against a dumpster in a pair of skin-tight leggings.

The English star also included several shots of the two posing side-by-side, and one of Chase surrounded by make-up and her cat Clive.

Kate stunned in a black bikini throwback to celebrate her friend's birthday

In the caption, she wrote: "Happy birthday, Dollylocks, my most favourite excellent SB, PB and M.

"Whether it's going all the way to Africa or sitting in my mum's kitchen you are eternally the funniest, best, most loyal, bloody good egg ever. Happy birthday @chase_aston , dollies for life."

Fans flocked to the comments to send birthday wishes as well, but many others gushed over her photos, with Paris Hilton, among several others, dropping flame emojis.

A fan commented: "Legs that won't quit!!" Another wrote: "You have the best IG account. Thank you for the laughs," with a third adding: "Looking great Kate and Happy Birthday, Dollylocks!!"

The actress is spending the festive season playing with her cats

The Underworld star is currently in London for the holidays, spending time with family and, of course, her beloved set of pets.

She has been sharing several snippets of her time putting her cats into costume, and fans have loved seeing them in more creative and outlandish get-ups each time the actress posts.

