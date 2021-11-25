Rylan Clark-Neal gives first ever look at luxe master bedroom following shock split Strictly presenter Rylan shared a selfie with fans

Since Rylan Clark-Neal announced his split from husband Dan, he's shown off more of his private home than ever before – and how he's unveiled the master bedroom.

GALLERY: Rylan Clark-Neal's former marital home after split from husband Dan Neal - inside

Rylan, whose real name is Ross, took a selfie while in bed on Wednesday night, inadvertently giving fans a first look at his ultra-luxurious bedroom. The Strictly presenter was wearing a face mask in preparation for an evening event with Amazon, and he sat with his top off in his comfy bed.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rylan reveals brand new teeth to fans

The mammoth headboard features Chesterfield-style buttons and has a huge trim around it, and the star appears to have plain white sheets. So chic!

Last week, Rylan got into the Christmas spirit early by erecting his first Christmas tree of the season, explaining to fans: "Don't judge I've done one. 1 down...5 to go."

Rylan has unveiled his private bedroom

Positioned at the bottom of his modern staircase, the tree had been decorated with white lights, gold baubles and butterfly ornaments which perfectly complemented the beige floor tiles and walls and the black mirror and console tables.

REVEALED: Rylan Clark-Neal's wedding with husband Dan was almost ruined

WOW: Rylan Clark-Neal looks completely unrecognisable in throwback photo

Christmas has come early to Rylan's home

As well as decorating his jaw-dropping home, Rylan has been busy working out in it as he's taken on The Six Pack Revolution challenge with founder and trainer Scott Harrison and he's been sharing glimpses of his gruelling workout schedule with fans.

Rylan confirmed his split in June after almost six years of marriage and released a statement reading: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

The presenter has embarked on a huge fitness challenge

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.