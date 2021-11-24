Rylan Clark-Neal speaks of 'pretty hard' year after split from husband Dan Neal The presenter recently parted ways from his husband of six years, Dan Neal

Rylan Clark-Neal has revealed he's looking ahead to a "fresh start" following the end of his marriage to husband Dan Neal.

In a new pre-Christmas interview with Heat magazine, the 33-year-old touched upon his "pretty hard" year. Asked what he wants for Christmas, the Strictly It Takes Two host replied: "I need a break, not a breakdown!"

Elaborating further, he added: "A fresh start! I really need one. And also I need a holiday - a week's all-inclusive in the sun, with someone bringing me food and drink and not moving.

Rylan also revealed that he's putting up six Christmas trees in order to "get a bit of joy" at home after a "pretty hard year". "I'm going all out! After the year I've had - which everyone knows has been pretty hard for me - I just want to have some fun and get a bit of joy in my house," he said.

Rylan confirmed the end of his six-year marriage to Dan back in June. At the time, he released a statement that read: "Following reports about Dan and I spending time apart, I feel I have to speak out - as the way it is being reported is unfair. I have made a number of mistakes which I deeply regret and have inevitably led to the breakdown of our marriage."

The star confirmed the end of his six-year marriage in June

He continued: "I have taken time away from work as I am not in a good place at the moment and am seeking help. I am trying to take each day at a time and would like to thank everyone for their support and for respecting our privacy at this time."

Rylan and Dan, a police officer, started dating in 2013. Dan was a contestant on Big Brother, and he met the star through the spin-off show Bit On The Side. The couple got engaged the following year whilst on a trip to Paris and were married in November 2015.

A short while after their split was confirmed, Rylan took some time away from the spotlight. He had stepped down from his BBC Radio 2 show for four months in a bid to work on his marriage.

