Jane Seymour leaves fans in disbelief with exceptionally rare photo alongside her 'miracle' twin sons How does she do it?

Jane Seymour isn't just a Hollywood icon, she's a mother of four too and her latest photo with two of her children left fans amazed.

The former Bond girl shared two snapshots on Instagram to celebrate her twins, Kristopher and John's birthdays and she's barely aged.

READ: Jane Seymour stuns fans with photos of before-and-after makeover

In the first image, Jane was effortlessly carrying the boys - one on each hip - and smiling broadly for the camera.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Jane Seymour celebrates the women in her life

The second photo was a recent snapshot and she looked equally as delighted to be in her boy's company.

She captioned the photos with a heartfelt message which read: "Happy birthday to my beautiful miracle babies!

"You have both grown to be such wonderful, loving, and creative young men. I’m incredibly proud and so grateful for you. Thank you for making life an adventure! Love, Mom."

READ: Jane Seymour reveals how Michael Douglas didn't recognise her in new role

MORE: Kevin Bacon is unrecognisable in 'terrifying' photo that gets fans talking

Fans rushed to send their well-wishes but also to tell her just how amazing she looks.

Jane celebrated their birthday with then-and-now photos

"Beautiful, then and now," wrote one, while another said: "How are they 26?" and more marveled at Jane's age-defying appearance.

The all-natural actress prides herself on looking after her body inside and out and even posed for Playboy at the age of 67.

MORE: Jane Seymour shares rare family photo with her daughter

She told People magazine: "I haven’t done any surgeries or injections or anything. haven’t done any of it.

Jane has a close bond with her children

"So I still look like me. Every day I’m kind of tempted, but then I look at people I know, and I don’t recognize them. I’m authentically being me."

Jane is also incredibly proud of all of her offspring. She has four children and two stepchildren - who she also has a special bond with.

In an interview with the Guardian, she said: "We're really close, including my two stepchildren, Jenni Flynn and Kalen Keach. But we don't use the word stepkids. We do not distinguish. I'm very proud of all my children, and I spend a lot of time with them."

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.