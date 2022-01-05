Ciara and Russell Wilson share the most heartwarming news with fans The couple are raising three children together

It was all about the children for Ciara and Russell Wilson who updated fans with incredible news on Tuesday.

The singer and her NFL star husband revealed they had raised an astonishing amount of money for Seattle Children's Hospital.

In a sweet Instagram post, Ciara and Russell posed on the football field holding an oversized check.

WATCH: Ciara and Russell's incredible family Christmas tree

The caption read: "Grateful we can make a difference! @DangeRussWilson & I are blessed to raise $2.7 MILLION for @SeattleChildrens through our @WhyNotYouFd.

"Thank you to our community, @Safeway’s Partnership & all involved in making this a reality for the youth!!! #ImmunoHeroes is our initiative for T-Cell therapy to help young kids to keep overcoming cancer! #WhyNotYou."

Fans applauded them for their dedication to a good cause and commented: "Love this. May God continue to bless y'all," and, "such a blessing. Congratulations."

The charitable couple are raising three children together, Future, seven - from Ciara's relationship with rapper, Future - Sienna (Si-si), four, and Win, one.

They regularly update fans with adorable videos and photos of the family and they cherish being parents.

Russell opened up about being a dad and a stepfather on AM to DM before the birth of his second child with Ciara and said: "I think the best thing is love. Being there for your kids. Tucking them down. Putting them to bed. Going to as many things as you can.

The couple adore being parents

"The thing that I've learned most and this is real… being a stepdad and also having a little daughter too as well.

"A stepdad you find out what love is like. It's easy to love somebody who is your own blood. When you can love somebody like it's your own child, that's what real love is like."

