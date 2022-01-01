Peter Andre's daughter Princess shares sweet photo with her brother Junior – and his reaction is the best The siblings have a strong bond

Peter Andre's children that he shares with ex-wife Katie Price, Junior and Princess, have a strong bond, and Princess demonstrated that on New Year's Eve.

The teenager shared a photo of the pair together on their Dubai holiday with Junior having wrapped his arm around his younger sister as they stood side by side. Princess wore a black dress in the snap, while Junior styled out a top with a striking pattern and pair of black jeans, completed with a necklace. The brother and sister duo posed in their hotel and they'd found a poster of the iconic band, The Beatles.

In her simple caption, she tagged the hotel as she wrote: "Happy new year @jumeirahzs." And her brother had the best reaction as he posted a starstruck emoji in the comments.

Fans loved the photo, and took to the comments to compliment the bond between the pair, as one said: "Happy new year to you @officialprincess_andre and @officialjunior_andre love from us all xxxxx."

A second added: "I mean!! Just beautiful!! Love you both. Happy new year @officialprincess_andre and @officialjunior_andre love from all of us."

A third posted: "Have a great evening! Happy New Year to you both here is to an amazing 2022 @officialprincess_andre @officialjunior_andre," while a fourth compared the pair to their parents, as they commented: "Wow mini-Andre and Pricey."

The children are also incredibly close with their father, and fans were blown away earlier in the week when the Mysterious Girl hitmaker shared a photo with both of them.

On one day, the family headed out to dinner at Jumeirah Zabeel Saray, located at The Palm Jumeirah in Dubai, and father and son looked handsome as they posed with their arms around each other.

The following day, Peter gushed about his eldest daughter Princess. The father-and-daughter duo posed together, with Peter donning a blue T-shirt and matching cap as well as a pair of sunglasses.

Princess, or Bista, as she is known to her family, looked gorgeous with her naturally curly hair falling over her shoulders.

"Father and daughter," he wrote alongside the picture on his Stories; on his profile he simply added a love heart emoji.

Fans were quick to comment on both pictures, and most agreed that he has a "beautiful family".

"Beautiful family. Princess is a female version of you, the Andre family gene is strong in your kids," one wrote, whilst another remarked: "Beautiful picture. Princess is so like you. She's a natural beauty."

