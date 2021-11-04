Jennifer Garner shares health fears over her alcohol intake during the pandemic Ben Affleck's ex-wife admits she consumed more than usual

Jennifer Garner shared an insight into how she is coping during the pandemic, revealing lockdown has left her reaching for more glasses of wine than usual.

The Alias actress opened up about her alcohol consumption during a recent Instagram Live with her friend and fellow actress Judy Greer, confessing she consumes "a little bit almost every night". Jennifer admitted she was never a big drinker, and only started after she became a mom to her children Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and son Samuel, 9, with ex-husband Ben Affleck.

"It was just like that little sip that I would have, and it felt like I'd earned it and I deserved it," the 49-year-old explained. "And then it feels like it's become part of a code among moms, 'Your wine, oh my gosh, you must be dying to have it!'"

At the height of the pandemic, Jennifer admitted that she began to worry she was drinking too much. "I started thinking, 'I'm having a little bit every night and especially during the pandemic,'" she said.

"If I have half a glass every night, and if my half a glass is probably really a glass, that's seven glasses a week, and say I have two on the weekends, then suddenly I'm close to ten glasses of wine a week! And that raises your risk for cancer — it's like, gosh, what is the right thing to do? What is the right amount?"

Jennifer revealed she started to enjoy a glass of wine after she became a mom to her three children

The 13 Going On 30 actress revealed that she decided to go "sober-ish" for ten weeks during the summer, but did enjoy one night off during a trip to New York without her children.

"I really wanted to choose the night," she said. "I took a couple of months off and during that time, I went to a party, I traveled to New York, which is one of my favorite places to enjoy away from kids."

But her realization has left Jennifer rethinking her approach to alcohol. "I'm just figuring it out," she added. "I'm going to have a new relationship with it post-pandemic."

