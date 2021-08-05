Faith Hill and Tim McGraw surprise fans with major news The couple have been married since 1996

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw are country music's power couple - and now they are set to bring their star status to the small screen. The couple, who have been married since 1996, took to Instagram on Wednesday to share some very exciting news with fans.

Faith and Tim have both been cast in the Yellowstone prequel series, titled 1883. It will follow the Dutton family on their quest through the Great Plains to the Wild West. The official description confirms: "It is a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America's promised land — Montana."

Faith, 53, and Tim, 54, will play the family's matriarch and patriarch, Margaret and James Dutton.

Sharing her excitement for her upcoming role, Faith shared a Boomerang video showing herself peeking out from behind the script for episode one.

Faith shared her excitement at joining the cast of 1883

"Finally the day has come when I get to share some exciting news with you!" she wrote. "I will be playing Margaret Dutton, the original matriarch of the Dutton family in the Yellowstone prequel 1883. Just wait, you have never seen anything like this!"

Tim, meanwhile, posted a video in which he shared his elation and paid tribute to his new co-star, Oscar nominee Sam Elliott, who will play the "tough as nails" cowboy Shea Brennan. "We're pretty excited about it," Tim told his fans. "Faith and I get to star alongside Sam Elliott. I mean, goodness gracious."

Tim posted a video celebrating the news

It's not the couple's first foray into the acting world. Tim's film credits include The Blind Side, in which he played the husband of Sandra Bullock's character, Dirty Girl and Country Strong. Faith, meanwhile, made her movie debut in 2004's The Stepford Wives alongside Nicole Kidman and went on to appear in the crime drama Dixieland.

