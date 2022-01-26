Tracee Ellis Ross' waist-length braids get everyone talking The Black-ish actress had reason to celebrate

There doesn't seem to be a look that Tracee Ellis Ross can't pull off. The much-loved actress wowed fans with some seriously long braids in a video she shared on Instagram on Wednesday - and her shoes were on point too!

Tracee was celebrating her Black-ish co-star, Jenifer Lewis' 65th birthday and the pair put on a hilarious and impressive performance as they dueted together.

In the clip, Tracee wore her hair in boxer braids and she stunned in a burgundy outfit complete with a pair of bright orange shoes peeking out from her wide-legged pants.

Her fans couldn't wait to compliment her and wrote: "I am feeling that burgundy," and, "loving those braids". Many mentioned the burgundy and orange combo and said they adored the shades together.

Of course, there were also plenty of well-wishes for Jenifer and fans couldn't believe she was 65.

It's a bittersweet time for both actresses as the final season of the show is currently airing. The cast only wrapped filming of the eighth season at the beginning of December and Tracee had some choice words after the wrap party.

Tracee Ellis Ross celebrated Black-ish co-star Jenifer Lewis' birthday

Alongside a photo of her with her co-star, Anthony Anderson, and several other photos and videos from the party, she wrote: "It is so hard to say goodbye to the @blackishabc family. But, I leave full of joy and pride.

"It was an honor to go to work every day, to create our hilarious and important show. We changed the landscape of modern primetime television.

Black-ish is coming to an end after the eighth and final season

"It is more than a notion to keep rising above the limiting ideas people have for black women. To keep feeling the hits and to keep being free and shining anyway. Blackish was a place where I could shine and be free.

"Let this show be a promise of what is to come, let the space we leave in our departure be an invitation for an eternity of black women leads who reflect the truth of who we are in the world and more shows that shift the narrative so that we can be seen in our fullness, and reflected as the important, loving, powerful humans that we are.

