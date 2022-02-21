Emma Watson reveals most embarrassing television moment with hilarious throwback video

Jimmy Fallon has shared an epic throwback of Emma Watson detailing an awkward interview that was never publicized.

The hilarious video was shared on The Tonight Show's social media accounts, and it features Emma revealing one of her most embarrassing television moments.

It in fact happened the first time Emma was on Jimmy's show, moments after they met for the first time.

"The trauma, the post traumatic stress of my last performance on the Jimmy Fallon show," the actress starts off by saying, just as the two are sent into a laughing fit.

"We'd never met before, and you couldn't be nicer and sweeter, and gosh I'm a fan of yours," Jimmy tells Emma. They go on to explain that the moment the cameras started rolling, right before the host was going to start interviewing the Harry Potter star, she interrupted him to say: "I love that Halloween candy thing you do."

Emma recalled the silence and confusion she received upon saying that, and as they recount how they both tried to figure out just what segment she was referring to, they bend over laughing, admitting to their audience that she had accidentally mistaken Jimmy for Jimmy Kimmel.

The epic throwback video

"It was the first time we met!" the television host said, to which the movie star replied: "I died inside." Jimmy was kind enough to admit that the confusion happens all the time, and when it happened to Emma, he offered to re-tape her entrance and restart the interview, and so the moment was never aired.

Upon sharing the hilarious throwback of the two reminiscing over their first interview, fans were quick to confess in the comments that they could definitely relate. "I'm glad to know I'm not the only one," wrote a follower, while another said, "She's the best and the sweetest," of Emma.

Emma and Jimmy during their first interview together in 2012

Ironically, the actress was recently the victim of a similar confusion with another celeb of the same name. During HBO Max's Harry Potter reunion special, a photo was shown of a little girl in Mickey Mouse ears, meant to be a throwback of Emma. However it was accidentally a photo of Emma Roberts, not Watson.

The Beauty and the Beast star laughed off the confusion, posting the photo to her Instagram with the caption: "I was NOT this cute," tagging the correct Emma.

