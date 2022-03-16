Today's Craig Melvin takes on exciting project away from NBC studio The Today star is one of the core five

Craig Melvin has become a beloved television personality through his stint as one of the hosts of the Today Show, but he has many other exciting projects up his sleeve.

And he's doing it in quite a big way, as he took on the mantle of host for this year's National Board of Review Annual Awards Gala in New York City.

The NBC star hosted the ceremony along with NBR President Annie Schulhof and presented awards to some of the top performances in film over the year.

Speaking to the event organizers, he joked about being the most well-versed with the Disney movies because of his two kids. "If Encanto's winning, I know all about it. If Frozen II's winning, even though it came out five years ago, I know it."

Craig has become one of the most popular personalities on NBC as part of the core five on the Today Show, also consisting of Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Carson Daly, and Al Roker.

Craig is part of the core five anchors of NBC's daytime show

He has been covering on the main show's hot seat at the top of the morning over the past week in co-host Savannah's absence.

It was also recently announced that he'd be stepping away from his 11 AM MSNBC anchor's chair in order to devote more time to Today.

The top prize for Best Film at the National Board of Review gala was awarded to Paul Thomas Anderson's Licorice Pizza, with him also taking home Best Director.

The movie's leads, Alana Haim and Cooper Hoffman, were awarded the Breakthrough Performance award for their roles.

Licorice Pizza was the night's big winner

King Richard also had a strong night, with Will Smith clinching the prize for Best Actor, and on-screen wife Aunjanue Ellis scoring the win for Best Supporting Actress.

