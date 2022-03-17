Hoda Kotb has become a beloved figure on daytime television, and a large part of it is due to her desire for celebrating the achievements and accomplishments of others.

The Today star took to Instagram to do just that with her latest post, featuring a new friend she had made while on one of her travels.

She posted a photograph of herself with Joy, a flight attendant for Delta who just marked 25 years of work with the airline company.

The two had quickly become friends and Hoda took to social media to celebrate her accomplishment with a selfie of the two of them, all masked while aboard her flight.

"What an important day on @delta. The most lovely flight attendant celebrating 25 years! Congrats sweet Joy! What a lovely human being…" she wrote.

Hoda celebrated flight attendant Joy's 25th anniversary with Delta

Fans quickly took to the comments section to celebrate Joy's anniversary as well with several congratulatory messages, such as: "Congrats to her! What an accomplishment," and: "Happy Deltaverssary, Joy!!"

Many others praised Hoda for uplifting and celebrating others, with one fan saying: "Always celebrating others - even on a flight," another adding: "Always a great gift to meet beautiful people," and a third commenting: "Hurray for Joy! So kind of you to share her joy with us."

Hoda has frequently used her platform and time as one of the Today hosts to share stories of others, recently even embarking on a trip with co-star Jenna Bush Hager to highlight more stories across the country.

She and Jenna embarked on a trip to New Orleans, from where they commandeered their show for a week, with the former even bringing her two daughters Hayley and Hope along for the ride.

The Today with Hoda and Jenna hosts filmed in New Orleans for a week

Fans loved seeing the two take control of a new environment, with the show having returned to the NBC studio since and Hoda hosting with Kelly Rowland while Jenna is on vacation.



