Peter Andre's daughter Princess supports mum Katie Price amid harassment charge

Katie Price has previously said that she has a special bond with her daughter Princess Andre, whom she shares with ex-husband Peter Andre – and that was clear to see this week.

MORE: Peter Andre's son Junior reveals tearful reunion with sick grandmother after two years

On Wednesday, it was announced that Katie, 43, has been charged with harassing the fiancée of her former husband, Kieran Hayler – and is possibly facing five years in jail.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Peter Andre can't stop laughing as his son Junior performs a Michael Jackson-inspired dance.mp4

That same day, however, she took to Instagram to promote her Makeup Masterclass Tour and received the support of her teenage daughter.

RELATED: Peter Andre's jaw-dropping birthday surprise from his children and wife Emily is fit for a royal

READ: Peter Andre's wife Emily details role as stepmother to teenage kids Princess and Junior

"I'm back with my Makeup Masterclass Tour in the UK with my makeup artist Fern. Tickets are now on sale online on www.KatiePriceMerch.com. Can't wait to see you all & have a girly fun day, see you all soon, Kate x," she captioned a photo of herself.

Katie has often spoken out about the special bond she and Princess have

Whilst Princess didn't comment on the post, she did like it, showing her support for her mum's latest venture.

Katie is currently on holiday in Thailand but will return to London in time for her son Junior's exciting weekend in London.

The 16-year-old is preparing to launch his music career very soon and to celebrate he has prepared an exciting giveaway, giving fans a chance to listen to his music exclusively before it's out.

"Guys, I'm getting ready to release my music soon and I would love for you all to hear it. So five of my followers can come and meet me at a secret location to listen to some music," he wrote on his Stories on Wednesday.

Katie expressed her joy at Junior signing his first music contract last year

The aspiring singer then went on to explain all the terms and conditions of the giveaway before revealing the event would be taking place this coming Sunday in London.

"It's my first ever meet and greet! Excited to see you all," he added at the end.

Junior has been teasing his new music since late last year. At the beginning of the year, during an impromptu Q&A with fans, the teenager was asked if his songs would still be dropping in February, to which he replied: "That's cute you remembered because I only said it once," adding: "I don't know about February now but not long after. All I'm saying is expect big things from me this year."

At the time, mum Katie shared her support of his upcoming music career. In a photo, which Junior captioned: "Big things happening," Katie commented: "Like I said to you world wide [heart emoji]."