Victoria Beckham shares insane view from $24million Miami penthouse ahead of family birthday party The family bought the property back in 2020

Victoria Beckham was showered with love, presents and flowers on Sunday as she marked her 48th birthday in Miami, fresh from a one-week family holiday in the Bahamas.

Taking to Instagram on her big day, the mother-of-four shared a picture taken from her living room, showing a table full of presents wrapped in silver paper, balloons, and several incredible flower bouquets.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her birthday gifts as well as the stunning views from the family's Miami home

Just behind, fans got a very rare glimpse at the views the Beckham family enjoy from their $24million Miami penthouse, which they bought back in 2020.

From the modern 62-story building designed by Zaha Hadid, Victoria, her husband David and their children Romeo, who lives in Miami where he plays football, Cruz and Harper can enjoy views of Biscayne Bay and the Atlantic Ocean, as well as dynamic views of the Miami skyline.

David and Victoria partied at Dave Grutman's Sushi Fly Chicken

The family have been staying at their One Hundred Museum building property since early April, ahead of son Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's star-studded wedding.

While they are due to return to the UK anytime soon, the family attended one last party this weekend – Victoria's birthday bash, alongside the whole family.

Brooklyn and Nicola, who are currently in Palm Beach, a two-hour drive from Miami, missed out on the festivities, but Victoria celebrated her birthday at Sushi Fly Chicken with her other three children, Romeo's girlfriend Mia Regan and her parents, friends Dave Grutman, Loren Ridinger and many more.

The mother-of-four was innundated with birthday wishes from family and friends

The designer was treated to a personalised menu that included baked crab, lobster kamikaze, fly chicken and wasabi lemon pepper chicken.

Following the mouth-watering dinner, the mother-of-four was surprised with an incredible seven-tier birthday cake decorated with family pictures.

"WOW," Victoria could be seen mouthing before blowing out the candles and getting a big birthday kiss from her daughter Harper.