Adele looks sensational in chic mini skirt and tailored jacket during fun night out The singing sensation has a fabulous sense of style

Adele ensured all eyes were on her during fun night out to support rumored fiancé Rich Paul.

MORE: Adele poses in swimsuit in incredible new photos you need to see

Stepping out in style on Tuesday night, the Hello hitmaker attended the Klutch Sports Group dinner, dressed in a tailored jacket teamed with a diamante belt, and leather mini skirt, and looked gorgeous in photos published in Daily Mail.

To complete her look, the award-winning singer wore her hair in loose waves that were styled into a bun.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Adele pays emotional tribute to ex-husband

The singing sensation has had an eventful start to the year, and recently enjoyed spending quality time in London, where she performed at the Brits, taking home many awards on the night.

MORE: Adele turns heads as she steps out with Rich Paul in gorgeous outfit

MORE: Adele pays emotional tribute to ex-husband following major news

The Hello hitmaker also made a rare appearance on The Graham Norton Show, where she dropped a bombshell hint that she could be thinking about having another baby next year.

Discussing when the new Las Vegas sets would be rearranged after she postponed them in January, Adele commented: "It is absolutely 100 per cent happening this year. It has to happen this year because I’ve got plans for next year. Imagine if I have to cancel because I am having a baby!"

Adele has a fabulous sense of style

The statement followed shortly after the singer was spotted sporting a giant engagement style ring at the Brits, adding to the swirling rumors surrounding her romance with Rich Paul.

MORE: Adele shows off Hollywood transformation in glamorous black dress

READ: Adele breaks down in tears in emotional video

The couple went public with their relationship back in 2021 and fans have been on tenterhooks ever since. Adele already has one child, and her son Angelo was born nine years ago.

"I would like to have more children – I only just feel like I've caught up with my sleep from nine years ago when I had my son," she added.

The singer is rumored to be engaged to Rich Paul

During the interview, she also spoke out about co-parenting with her ex-husband Simon Konecki.

MORE: Adele poses in bikini inside her huge garden - and wow!

MORE: Adele reveals the secret behind her incredible transformation

"Our family is separated but we're nailing it and doing a really, really good job," she proudly commented. Going on to say: "They are my little soulmates – Angelo and Simon."

Adele with Rich Paul in Ohio

When Adele scooped two awards at the Brits, she dedicated them to her son and ex-husband. "I want to thank everyone I work with but I want to dedicate this to my son, and to Simon, his dad, this album was all of our journey, not just mine," she said.

READ: Inside Adele's stunning home in Beverly Hills - all the photos

MORE: Adele's transformation inspired her famous friend who wants to know her diet secrets

"I am very proud of myself for sticking to my guns and putting out an album about something so personal, not many people do stuff like that anymore."

She added: "And my son has been so gracious and kind and patient with me over the last over years, so it's for him."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.