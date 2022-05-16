Julia Roberts looks unimpressed in latest photo as she channels alter-ego The Pretty Woman actress is so talented!

Julia Roberts seldom posts on social media but couldn't resist sharing a film still of herself in character in Gaslit, which aired its latest episode on Sunday night.

MORE: Julia Roberts shares rare selfie as she makes exciting announcement

The Pretty Woman star plays Martha Mitchell in the series, which is a modern take on the 1970s political Watergate scandal.

Julia stars alongside Sean Penn, who plays John Mitchell, and did not look happy in her chosen film still, which was accompanied with the caption: "The Mitchells are not getting along. Gaslit tonight on Starz."

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Julia Roberts' love story with husband Danny Moder revealed

Julia plays Martha, a socialite from Arkansas who becomes the first person to publicly speak about Nixon’s involvement in the Watergate break in.

MORE: Julia Roberts' incredible property portfolio revealed

RELATED: Julia Roberts' unique living situation with husband Danny Moder and their three kids

Sean plays her husband, an Attorney General. The series has gone down a treat with viewers so far since its release last month.

The full synopsis of the show reads: "The series shines its light most prominently on Martha Mitchell. A big personality with an even bigger mouth, Martha is a celebrity Arkansan socialite and wife to Nixon’s loyal Campaign Chairman and former Attorney General, John Mitchell.

Julia Roberts as Martha Mitchell in Gaslit

"During Nixon’s reelection campaign, Martha enjoys frequent guest appearances on news and variety shows and graces the covers of the nation’s most prominent magazines… From the [Watergate scandal], her story takes a turn, and the choices she makes in its wake will come to put her reputation on the line and her marriage under threat.

MORE: Julia Roberts mourns sad loss in heartbreaking post

MORE: Julia Roberts worries fans with rare video of her son

"Martha’s husband John Mitchell is one of Nixon’s most trusted advisors… After Watergate, Mitchell realises that Martha knows the secret behind the break-in and suspects she may be willing to tell her side of the story to the press, forcing him to choose between Martha and the President and throwing their personal life into chaos as his professional life unravels.

Julia Roberts is so talented!

"At first alone in her claims against the Nixon administration, Martha finds herself maligned by the very establishment she loved and criticized in equal measure.

SEE: Julia Roberts post unbelievable throwback photo for heartfelt reason

READ: Julia Roberts reveals difficult family decision

"A smear campaign against her, orchestrated in part by her own husband, was a major reason why she was dismissed at the time and remains largely forgotten today."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.