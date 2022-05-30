Hoda Kotb's much-loved stand-in on Today revealed as star misses Memorial Day show The NBC star was absent from work on Monday

Hoda Kotb is a much-loved member of the Today family and so when she's not at work it's more than noticeable.

And on Monday's show, the TV favorite was absent during the Memorial Day special, as was her co-anchor Savannah Guthrie.

Instead, Craig Melvin and Sheinelle Jones filled in, alongside Al Roker.

VIDEO: Hoda Kotb's family life revealed

Memorial Day is a bittersweet holiday as it honors military personal who have died while serving in the United States armed forces.

Hoda is likely to have taken the holiday off work in order to spend time with her young family.

The star is a doting mom to daughters Haley and Hope, who she shares with ex-fiancé Joel Schiffman.

Today's Hoda Kotb was absent from the show on Memorial Day

The pair announced their separation at the beginning of the year, which was amicable. They have remained good friends and are co-parenting their children in a happy environment.

The former couple adopted Haley just a year into their relationship, after Hoda sat down with Joel and told him just how much it meant to her to become a mom.

They went on to adopt Hope, whose middle name Catherine is a tribute to Hoda's best friend Karen Swensen's daughter.

Both Hoda and Savannah Guthrie were absent from Today on Monday's show

In a rare interview about her family with Good Housekeeping magazine earlier in the year, Hoda said: "I don't think I would have adopted if it hadn't been for Joel. Having a stable relationship in that moment was really important."

But even the journalist admits there are days when parenting doesn't go her way, but luckily she has her co-host, Savannah, to call when things go wrong.

Hoda is a doting mom-of-two

"I have some nights where I really messed up and I know I did," she revealed. "And I come in the next morning [thinking], I feel terrible for what I did. What was I thinking?

"Why did I think that was going to work? They went to bed crying. Like, I don't want that to be me. But then I talk to Savannah. She'll say, 'That was my Wednesday,' it makes you feel less alone."

