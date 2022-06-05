Did Lizzo get engaged? The star was beaming

Lizzo had fans all asking the same question after she stepped out on Saturday night with what appeared to be a sparkling new engagement ring on her finger.

The star showed off the dazzling addition at a screening of her Prime Video show "Lizzo's Watch Out For The Big Grrrls," but has left fans wondering about her relationship status.

WATCH: Lizzo shows off her hula-hoop skills

The 34-year-old shared a fabulous photo of herself and her mystery man at the exciting event as well as a close up snap of her left hand displaying the stunning ring on top of what appears to be her significant other and unconfirmed fiancé.

Fans were quick to notice the new addition to her hand and took to Twitter to share their thoughts.

Lizzo shared the update on her Instagram

One fan wrote: "Umm is Lizzo engaged!?" with the photo. A second penned: "DID @lizzo GET ENGAGED!?"

A third replied: "Did Lizzo get engaged omggg!?" with a heart-eyes emoji.

The Good As Hell singer confirmed she is dating a new mystery man in an interview with Andy Cohen in April, and according to the star, things are getting serious.

Lizzo was a vision in her pink ensemble

When asked if keeping her new man's identity private has been difficult whilst being famous, she said: "If you have the right person, no. Not at all. It's not even a factor. Because it should be mutually supportive, no matter what that person does."

The couple got fans talking after being pictured out for a very special dinner at Craig's in West Hollywood for Lizzo's 34th birthday.

The pair were also clocked out together for Valentine's Day at the same restaurant.

Lizzo famously married herself in her Truth Hurts music video

Although Lizzo herself didn't tell Andy who her new beau is, fans think they know who he might be.

According to US weekly fans are naming comedian Myke Wright as Lizzo's other half.

The publication said that rumors of their relationship first began swirling in March 2021, when they were spotted getting cozy in Malibu.

The pair have known each other since 2016 when they appeared as cohosts and stars of the MTV series Wonderland.

