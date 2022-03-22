Lizzo makes bold statement in spectacular latex dress

Lizzo is no stranger to show-stopping looks and her latest was no exception. The Truth Hurts hitmaker wowed the crowd on The Late Late Show with James Corden when she wore a striking, pale blue latex dress.

Lizzo was promoting her new show, Watch Out For the Big Grrrls, and took the opportunity to also call out the entertainment industry for not representing a curvier physique.

She said: "If anyone has ever been to my shows, I have dancers called the Big Grrrls. So, in 2014, I had been doing open-call auditions for big girl dancers that look like me.

"And it's been really [expletive] hard because big girls don't get representation. They don't get agents, They don't get the casting calls. Bada boom, bada bing I don't see big girls.'

Lizzo then recalled an incident in the run-up to her performance at Coachella music festival.

"I had an agent call and the girls were beautiful, great dancers, they just didn't look like me," she said. Rather than sit back, Lizzo took the matter into her own hands.

"I did an open casting call," she added. "That brought me some girls. So big grrrl dancers from all over the country are flown out to LA to audition to be on tour with me,' she explained.

The star has been vocal about accepting her body as it is and silencing critics who claim she needs to slim down.

She opened up about being a "body icon" when she told People magazine: "I think I have a really hot body! I'm a body icon, and I'm embracing that more and more every day.

"It may not be one person's ideal body type just like, say, Kim Kardashian might not be someone's ideal, but she's a body icon and has created a modern-day beauty standard."

