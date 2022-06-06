Holly Willoughby's pageant selfie gets majorly interrupted The star was part of the epic finale

Holly Willoughby is no stranger to a stunning selfie, but on Sunday her attempt to take a snap during the Queen's Jubilee Pageant procession was accidentally interrupted by AJ Adudu.

The mother-of-two attempted to capture a photo during the historical event, but just as she was in position for an epic photo, it was time for AJ to go live.

The This Morning star was captured by the cameras making a hilarious face as a result of the commotion.

Holly was joined by stars including Rylan Clark and Nicole Scherzinger and made up part of the 2010 bus which drove along the Mall towards Buckingham Palace.

Holly was geared up for a selfie

After the exciting event, the 41-year-old shared a selection of behind-the-scenes snaps from the day on her Instagram feed and fans couldn't get enough.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Day of dreams…. Happy Happy Platinum Jubilee your Majesty… we LOVE you."

Amongst the fabulous photos were snaps of the star enjoying her open-top journey, as well as a picture with Rylan and a glorious video at the front of the stage as the royal family sang God Save the Queen.

Holly looked like she had a blast

Fans flocked to comment on the snaps. One follower wrote: "Seeing you today has made my day hope you had the best day ever."

A second wrote: "Seeing your face today has genuinely brought the biggest smile on my face."

A third replied: "National Treasure, gorgeous human!" A fourth added: "It was Magical Holly." A fifth penned: "Perfect."

For the event, Holly looked incredible in a pastel blue dress with cross-over halter detail featured a ditsy floral pattern.

The star wore her blonde locks up with two curled pieces to frame her face, and this demure style allowed the design of her pretty dress to be fully admired, and as usual, she rocked a dewy makeup look.

