Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan drive fans wild as they cover Variety The pair took part in the Actors on Actors chat

Jennifer Aniston and Sebastian Stan stunned their fans when they took to their social media pages to reveal they were both on the cover of Variety.

The pair had taken part in the publication's Actors on Actors segment, in which they interviewed one another and they both looked fantastic as they covered the magazine. Jennifer looked radiant as she stunned in a gorgeous black dress that highlighted her toned legs. She brought her hand up to lightly touch her chin, which showed off her simple accessories, two rings and a bracelet.

Meanwhile Sebastian looked so dapper in an all-blue outfit consisting of a denim shirt-jacket and jeans.

Sebastian had high praise for Jennifer in his caption, as he wrote: "This was a moment that I'm still pinching myself about. Humbled and grateful to have met one of my favorite actors of all time.

"Thank you @jenniferaniston for being so generous and candid with me in our #ActorsOnActors talk and thank you @variety for making this dream come true. More to come this Thursday on variety.com."

On his Instagram Stories, he also shared a small behind-the-scenes look of his interview with the Friends star.

Jennifer and Sebastian are on the cover of Variety

Jennifer also had warm words for Sebastian as she shared the cover on her Instagram Stories and commented: "@imsebastianstan you are the sweetest. Love, love, LOVE sharing this special #actorsonactors @variety cover with you."

Fans were driven wild in the comments as one enthused: "ICONS OMG," and a second said: "SHAKING CRYING SCREAMING SOBBING WHIMPERING MOANING."

A third shared: "The duo we didn't know we needed!" while a fourth posted: "JUST FELL TO MY KNEES," and a fifth added: "OMG I'M SO HAPPY AND PROUD OF YOU SEB."

Jennifer often leaves her fans stunned

Last month, Jennifer paid a heartfelt tribute to her good friend Ellen DeGeneres following her last ever show.

Jennifer was one of the final guests on Ellen's long-running show and reflecting on the end of an era, the Friends star shared footage of herself appearing on Ellen over the years, alongside an emotional message.

She wrote: "19 years. Boy, that went by in a flash. We all need laughter in our lives and that’s something that Ellen has given to me and to the world in spades. Thank you for making dreams come true for so many. You're gonna be missed @theellenshow!"

