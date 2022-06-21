Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban captured in sweet embrace: fans react The Hollywood actress has turned 55

Nicole Kidman had a very special start to the week as she celebrated her 55th birthday on Monday.

The Australian actress was inundated with celebratory messages from fans and famous friends, including Reese Witherspoon. But there was one birthday tribute that really stood out.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman's relationship to adopted children with Tom Cruise

Nicole's loving husband Keith Urban was among those to take to social media to mark her big day – and he sparked quite the reaction with his sweet post.

Musician Keith, 54, chose to share a photo showing him tenderly kissing his wife on her forehead, with Nicole beaming with happiness with her eyes closed. "Happy birthday babygirl xxxx," he captioned the post.

Keith paid a loving tribute to his wife

Followers adored the intimate snapshot and were quick to comment on the couple's loving relationship.

"I love your love!!!!" one told the couple, while a second echoed: "Happy birthday Nic!!!! You guys are so cute and when he calls you baby girl I melt!!" A third said: "The kiss on her head is so very sweet. Happy Birthday to your talented wife Nicole."

Nicole and Keith have been married since June 2006

It came just one day after Nicole had taken to Instagram in honor of her husband – father of her two youngest children, Sunday Rose, 13, and Faith Margaret, 11.

The star shared an incredible clip showing Keith rocking it out mid-performance to mark Father's Day, and wrote: "Happy #FathersDay Keith Lionel! We love being on tour with you and watching you play guitar."

The couple share daughters Sunday Rose and Faith Margaret

In an interview with CBS Mornings at the start of this year, Nicole spoke about her spouse and their enduring romance.

"I met him later in life and it's been the best thing that's ever happened to me," she told Gayle King about her relationship with the Grammy-winning country singer. "That man is the best thing that's ever happened to me."

Nicole and Keith are still head over heels

Nicole, who was married to Tom Cruise from 1990 to 2001, wed Keith in June 2006. She also shares two children with her ex-husband Tom, Bella, 29, and Connor, 27.

