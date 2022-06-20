Jamie Redknapp and wife Frida mark new family milestone - see photos The couple welcomed little Raphael in November

Jamie Redknapp and his wife Frida have marked a new milestone - their first Father's Day with their baby son, Raphael. On Sunday, the Swedish model couldn't help but pay a gushy tribute to her husband, whom she married in October 2021, and her own father.

Sharing a series of photos of Jamie and their seven-month-old son, Raphael, Frida remarked: "Happy Father's Day to all the great dads out there [heart emoji] Rapha's 1st one with his amazing and special daddy [heart eyes and heart emojis]."

Doting husband Jamie instantly replied with a heart emoji, while fans also flocked to comment underneath. "Nice little face," said one fan, while another added: "Best Daddy [heart emojis] @jamie.redknapp."

Meanwhile, Jamie took to his Instagram page to share heartwarming throwback photos with his dad, Harry Redknapp. In the caption, he said: "Happy Father's Day H. You're my inspiration and my best friend. I adore spending time with you. Have the best day mate."

Hinting at some news, Jamie then teased: "Ps the clothes in pic 1 it will all make sense very soon! And Happy Father's Day to all you dads out there."

Jamie's wife Frida shared these sweet snaps

Jamie and Frida welcomed their first child together on 24 November, with the proud dad announcing his birth on Instagram. "Meet Raphael Anders Redknapp, we're so in love, mum is doing so well too," he wrote alongside a photo of the newborn. "We can't thank the amazing doctors and nurses at the Chelsea and Westminster enough. So excited for him to meet my boys."

Jamie is also a father to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13, with his ex-wife, singer Louise Redknapp. The former couple were married for 19 years before their divorce in December 2017. Frida, meanwhile, has four other children from her marriage to American hedge fund tycoon Jonathan Lourie.

