Jennifer Lopez gets emotional as she remembers poignant Super Bowl memory with child Emme The Let's Get Loud hitmaker is a doting mom-of-two

Jennifer Lopez broke down in tears during a poignant moment on her recently-released Halftime documentary, which premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival.

The doting mom shared the moving memory with her followers on social media on Monday, showing her tearing up as she recalled a conversation she had with her child Emme, 14.

The footage was taken back in February 2020 when Jennifer performed during the halftime show alongside Emme, who was just 11 at the time.

"I wanted Emme to sit in the cage, putting her on that big stage, although it would seem scary for a lot of people, she doesn't feel nervous because she's next to me."

Getting emotional, she continued: "I said you look right down that camera and you tell every little girl in the world to get loud and to never, ever back down."

In the documentary, the award-winning singer added: "And it was important. And I wanted to come out, after she did that, draped in the American flag, because I'm proud to be an American, but also I am not just American. I'm also Puerto Rican. And I wanted the flip side of that to be a Puerto Rican flag."

Jennifer Lopez got emotional as she recalled a conversation with her child Emme

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "I'm so proud of you for opening up like this," while another wrote: "Brilliant documentary, wonderful woman." A third added: "You are truly inspiring with all that you do."

J-Lo shares twins Emme and Max with ex-husband Marc Anthony, who at the time watched his child in the audience with great pride.

After the performance, Jennifer opened up to Extra TV about working with Emme, telling the publication: "For us, it's not about putting her out in the spotlight, it's about doing things together that bond us.

Jennifer Lopez is incredibly close to Emme

"I don't put her in everything, she's not going to work professionally – a lot of people are asking me that. It's something that we connect on, is singing."

She continued: "I ask her to do these things and if she wants to she can, and if she doesn’t want to that's fine with me too.

"But I just think there was a message there that we could put out into the world, that women being empowered and raising their voices and getting loud and speaking up for themselves.

"And that's something that I want to pass onto my daughter. She floors me every time, she's an angel."

J-Lo with twins Max and Emme

Emme later appeared on Today with Hoda & Jenna with her mom while promoting her debut book, Lord Help Me, where she again opened up about the Super Bowl. Chatting to Hoda Kotb, Emme said: "It was scary, but when I got up there everything was fine."

Asked whether she was worried about protecting her daughter from the spotlight, J-Lo replied: "I'm not just worried about protecting her from the spotlight, I'm worried about protecting her from life.

"The things she's done are with mommy, they're just little, 30 second things. Yes the Super Bowl was huge, but it was a little thing and I was there to protect her, no matter what."

The star with her family on the red carpet

Most recently, Emme and J-Lo performed together again at the 6th Annual Blue Diamond Gala hosted by the Los Angeles Dodgers Foundation last weekend.

The doting mom introduced Emme using gender-neutral pronouns at the public event, referring to her 14-year-old as "them" and "they," before they sang Let's Get Loud and a cover of Christina Perri's A Thousand Years.

