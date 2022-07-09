Shirley Ballas reveals major airport mishap in candid video to fans The star opened up to fans

Strictly Come Dancing judge Shirley Ballas took to social media with a candid video on Friday after experiencing a major airport mishap.

Taking to her Instagram feed, the 61-year-old addressed her fans to confess she had rocked up at the airport an entire day early!

WATCH: Strictly judge Shirley Ballas shares airport mishap with fans

Captioning the clip, she penned: "Oh dear oh dear oh dear. I guess I just got soooo excited to go see my son and his wife and all my friends and I didn’t read my ticket. Three years can you believe it. Oh well there is a first time for everything.

"The motto of this story is, read your ticket when you have not travelled in such a long time. Lol #travel #excited #readyourticket."



The star recently reuinted with Strictly professional Johannes Redebe

In the clip filmed from her stunning London home, the former professional dancer shared her "overexcitement" after she got up at 3am with bags at the ready and headed to the airport, only to be told: "Sorry Mrs Ballas you're not flying until tomorrow, you're not flying today."

Celebrity pals of the mother-of-one left their messages on the video. Arlene Phillips penned: "Ok. That’s not funny. Make the most of today, tomorrow is not far away," with two heart-eyes emojis.

Former Strictly star Pasha Kovalev penned: "Omg," with three smiling emojis.

Shirley joined the show in 2017

Fans also couldn't wait to weigh in on the relatable clip. One wrote: "Bless u Shirley… Have a safe flight tomorrow & have a wonderful time with your son & all xxxxx."

A second said: "It could have been worse - your flight could have been yesterday! Have a fab trip and a safe flight TOMORROW!!" with a kissing face emoji.

A third added: "You're not the first, and you won't be the last to do something like that. On the bright side, you're all packed and ready for tomorrow."

A fourth quipped: "Think of it as a rehearsal!" A fifth replied: "Aaawwhhh bless you - the excitement got the better of you! Hope you got some additional sleep in the meantime. Safe travels for tomorrow then…"

