Tim McGraw pays emotional tribute to his brother as fans urge him to stay safe

Tim McGraw shared a very rare photo of his half-brother Mark on Wednesday as he paid him an emotional tribute that left fans fearing for his safety.

The 1883 star shared his pride after Mark successfully graduated from the Philadelphia Fire Academy, posting a photo of him posing in a blue uniform with a huge smile on his face.

Captioning the photo, Tim wrote: "Congrats to my brother Mark and the entire 199th Cadet Class on graduating from the Philly Fire Academy! Good luck, be safe, and enjoy the celebration."

Fans were quick to echo Tim's sentiment and also urged the new firefighter to "stay safe" in his potentially dangerous job. "Congratulations Mark; stay safe and thank you for your service!" replied one. A second said: "Congratulations Mark! Be safe and careful when u go on a call."

A third added: "Be safe. Philly will keep you on your toes for sure! I'm a Philly girl & it's crazy here."

Tim shared his pride over Mark becoming a firefighter

Alongside Mark, Tim also has another half-brother, Matthew, and a half-sister, Cari, through his father, former New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies baseball player, Tug McGraw.

Tim, who was raised by his step-dad, Horace Smith, only discovered Tug was his father when he accidentally stumbled upon his birth certificate when he was 11 years old. Tim and Tug had a complicated relationship. They first met a few months after Tim's discovery, but then had no contact with each other until Tim was 18.

Tim and Mark's dad was a professional baseball player

But Tim admitted he never had any hard feelings towards Tug because learning his dad was a star athlete gave him something to reach for. "It changed what I thought I could do with my life coming from the circumstances I came from," he explained on Today in 2019.

"I felt like when I found that out, you know, he's a professional baseball player who's successful, to me, it made me think that blood is in my veins, so that ability is in there."

Tim and Tug managed to form a close bond despite the circumstances in which they met; however, it was cut short when Tug sadly died of brain cancer in 2004 aged just 59.

