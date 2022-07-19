Al Roker and wife Deborah Roberts ring in son's 20th birthday with heartfelt message The couple have been married since 1995

Al Roker and his wife Deborah Roberts have delivered an emotional message to fans with a family update which left many in disbelief.

The longtime couple rang in their son, Nick's 20th birthday, and they were as amazed at where the time has gone, as their social media followers were.

MORE: Robin Roberts receives beautiful tribute for pride from co-star Deborah Roberts

Taking to Instagram, Deborah shared throwback photos and images of Nick today alongside a sweet message.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible new which delights his dad

"It has been the most exhilarating ride … watching this miracle boy grow, explore, aim, reach, dash and dance into life.

"Still remember the handsome face and the sweet little soul who graced us 20 years ago. (Could it be 20 Years?!! )"

MORE: Deborah Roberts stuns in summer shorts and heels – fans react

MORE: Al Roker's son Nick's challenging road to latest milestone achievement

She continued: "How did we find such a blessing? Don’t know but just happy we did. Nick Roker, you bring joy, honesty and energy to our life and so many others. Happy birthday my dear one! You make young adulthood look good and exciting!"

Deborah wished her youngest child a very happy birthday

The ABC journalist added another snapshot in which she and her husband were out for lunch with Nick on his big day.

Fans commented: "Already? Time flies my dear. Happy Birthday," and, "Happy 20th birthday Nick," while others added heart and shocked face emojis.

MORE: Al Roker and Deborah Roberts enjoy family reunion before son Nick's bittersweet departure for college

MORE: Al Roker deemed 'inspirating' by fans after health revelation in hilarious video

This birthday will be especially bittersweet for the family as it'll be his last before he heads off to college this summer.

Nick is the youngest of Al's three children

Al and Deborah have been preparing for the big move and still can't quite get used to the fact he'll be moving out of their home.

The much-loved weatherman has publicly stated on social media that he wants to "savour" his youngest child's final few weeks with him before he leaves.

The moment Nick learned he had been accepted to college, Al excitedly announced the life-altering news on Instagram.

In the 30-second footage, Nick was shown sporting a t-shirt bearing the words "vaccinated." He grinned and said he was happy with the news as his parents congratulated him.

Nick is the youngest of Al's three children, making the news all the more precious.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.