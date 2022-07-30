The true story behind how Tim McGraw and Faith Hill fell in love Tim was 'smitten' with Faith when they first met in 1994

Country superstars Faith Hill and Tim McGraw have been happily married since 1996 but the pair met two years prior when they were both up and coming singers - and Tim was "smitten" at first sight.

"We met in 1994 at the CRS, a country radio seminar," he told Jimmy Fallon in 2017. "I remember very vividly it was a new faces show, we were all backstage and we all took a picture with new artists, and that was the first time I met Faith."

He added: "I had a mullet and the ugliest red jacket you've ever seen in your life," to which Faith interjected: "It was so sexy."

"I looked at her and was smitten right away," he concluded, adding that Faith did not fall in love with him right away.

The pair now have three adult daughters, and recently found acclaim as they starred in Yellowstone spin-off 1883.

But it looks like Tim is ready for the next step, as he revealed his hopes of becoming a grandfather one day.

Faith and Tim in 1996

"I've been so fortunate and grateful for everything in my life. Everything's gone way past any expectations and dreams that I could ever hope for," he said.

Revealing what is left on his bucket list, Tim added: "I just want a good, healthy life for my daughters and for them to pursue their dreams, have success, and to be happy – that's on my bucket list.

"And grandkids for sure down the road, but way down the road."

The pair have three daughters

Tim and Faith are incredibly proud of their children, who were raised in Nashville.

"We've raised three strong, independent, strong-minded young women. And what I'm most grateful for is just how normal our kids are and how grounded they are and how much they respect themselves and other people," Tim shared in 2021.