Ginger Zee receives warm welcome from fans as she arrives for latest adventure The GMA meteorologist is a popular figure!

Ginger Zee has been across the nation to reveal the effects that climate change is having, and on Wednesday she arrived at her latest destination, Chatham, Massachusetts.

READ: Ginger Zee's 'outstanding' reporting praised as she delivers heartbreaking climate news

The star posed beachside, surrounded by boats, as she revealed that she would be reporting on shark research. The Good Morning America meteorologist looked stunning as she rocked a stylish white knitted jumper that she had paired with a simple necklace. Her hair blew beautifully to the side in the wind, but in her caption she admitted that she was facing some issues with her stylish locks.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ginger Zee does epic hair flick following fashion disaster

She explained: "From fires to shark research… so much to cover across the nation. I'll see y'all on GMA.

MORE: Ginger Zee supports Robin Roberts' special assignment on GMA

LOOK: GMA's Ginger Zee shocks fans with beachside Hawaii wedding disaster

"Washed my hair with the Fairfield Hyannis shampoo twice but the Smokey smell still exists. Thankfully their evacs have turned to advisories as the #OakFire improves. 42 homes lost and more than 18k acres burned so far, 26% contained."

Her post ended up getting her fans incredibly excited, as many welcomed her to Chatham and revealed they also lived in the town.

Ginger had worries about her hair as she arrived in Chatham

"Welcome to the area!" enthused one, while a second posted: "Enjoy Chatham! It is a charming town!"

SEE: GMA's Amy Robach and Ginger Zee embrace Barbie trend with bold looks

LOOK: Ginger Zee rocks pink shorts for fun in the sun with co-stars

A third added: "My home town!!!" while a fourth said: "You are in my state! Welcome to MA!" and a fifth advised: "If you have time, please explore the area. The lower cape has tons of stuff to see and do."

Earlier this week, Ginger revealed she was reporting live from Mariposa, California, an area ravaged by the recent Oak Fire.

The star has been travelling around the nation

She had a heartbreaking update for fans regarding the community and homes suffering from the fire's aftermath, making fans emotional as she reported right outside a home totally destroyed by the fires.

MORE: Ginger Zee shares pictures from rare 'date' with husband Ben Aaron

READ: Ginger Zee compares her hair to a caveman's in revealing new photo

Sharing a picture of herself clad in head to toe fire safety gear, Ginger made a harrowing declaration about the ground she stood on: "This was the home of a newlywed couple — Next to me — their scorched washer and dryer… remains of a metal file cabinet and a chimney - but that's it."

She explained: "In less than 3 days the Oak Fire took this home and 10 others — and is still swallowing these hills swiftly this morning."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.