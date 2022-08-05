Ben Shephard shares rare photo of wife on romantic date night The pair married in 2004

GMB's Ben Shephard shared the sweetest photo alongside his beautiful wife, Annie as the pair stepped out for a romantic date night in London on Thursday.

The husband-and-wife duo were pictured in front of the very glamorous bar at the Royal Opera House enjoying a lavish date night watching Professor Brian Cox's show Horizon's Live.

Captioning the post, Ben wrote: "Out on a school night! @royaloperahouse Thanks @profbriancox, what an experience! #horizonslive."

The husband and wife duo looked so loved up in the sweet snap. Ben looked super smart in a navy blue polo top and wife Annie, who matched her husband, looked effortlessly beautiful in an outfit in the same shade.

The duo were at the Royal Opera House

Last month, the pair were spotted enjoying a fabulous day out at the Henley Royal Regatta - and they looked so incredible.

Taking to his Instagram on Thursday, the Tipping Point host shared a series of pictures from the lavish outing which took place on the River Thames by the town of Henley-on-Thames.

Alongside the fabulous snaps, he wrote: "For the first time @mrsannieshephard and I got to experience the #henleyroyalregatta and what an occasion it is. The outfits, the blazers, the awesome rowing and especially the champagne!! Wow!!"

Annie looked incredible

"Working with @alexgregorygb (once I'd sorted his tie) was a real treat too what a legend he is. Catching up with great friends @amyjoywilliams @aldokane @gilesenglish @bremontnick @bremontwatches @clairepriddy as well as fellow Hammer @markhuntergb was just brilliant. We loved it. Good luck to all the crews still racing into the weekend!!"

In the fabulous photos, wife Annie truly stole the show as she donned an exquisite black and white strapless dress, which featured a diagonal stripy design and cinched-in waist. She added a matching wide brim straw hat, a belt and peep-toe heels to the stylish look.

