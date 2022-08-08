Ben Shepherd reveals exciting news - and fans react

Ben Shepherd had the most exciting announcement for fans as he revealed a major career milestone on Saturday.

MORE: Ben Shephard shares rare photo of wife on romantic date night

Taking to his Instagram Stories, the Good Morning Britain host was captured posing alongside fellow ITV regular Rochelle Humes and former football star Chris Kamara to announce that Ninja Warrior UK is coming back after a three-year hiatus.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton's sons cheer from audience of Ninja Warrior UK

Captioning the exciting photo, the father-of-two penned: "WE’RE BACK!!!! We have been waiting 4 years for this pic and so so excited to have the Ninja Band back together @rochellehumes @chris_kammy The new course looks incredible, just can’t wait to get our ninjas up and running. If you’re coming you are going to love it!!!! #ninjawarrior #ninjawarrioruk @ninjawarrioruk @potatoitv."

READ: Ben Shephard breaks silence after Kate Garraway cancels GMB job to care for husband Derek Draper

SEE: Ben Shephard shares rare photo of son Jack - and cracks 'hilarious' dad joke

Fans couldn't wait to leave their messages in the comments. One enthused follower replied: "Absolutely brilliant @benshephardofficial."

The trio were delighted to be reunited

A second wrote: "Woop woop!!!" A third added: "Sooooo excited." A third replied: "Excellent, excellent, excellent news @benshephardofficial @ninjawarrioruk you have been missed from our tv screens."

A fourth said: "Absolutely brilliant @benshephardofficial." a fifth added: "Can't wait for Monday when we are heading to you. We came to a filming 4 years ago and absolutely loved it!!"

Fans weren't the only ones excited for the return of the fun show as Ben, Rochelle and Chris invited Helen Skelton and her sweet boys Ernie, seven, and Louis, five, down to the studio to watch an episode of the new series being filmed at the weekend.

Ernie was prepped with two red foam fingers

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the Countryfile host documented their time behind the scenes of the show - and it looked so exciting. In one clip posted by the star, Helen's boys could be seen chanting 'beat the wall' along with the rest of the enthused audience members.

Captioning the post, she penned: "Thank you @benshepherdofficial @chris_kammy @rochellehumes." She also shared a photo of the boys facing away from the camera as they chatted to a member of the production team and wrote: "Bts," on the image.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.