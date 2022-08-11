Newly-single Christine McGuinness wows in tiny bikini on solo trip after shock split The star looked radiant

Newly-single Christine McGuinness looked sensational in a thong-style bikini on Wednesday as she paused to reflect on "how precious life is".

Taking to Instagram, the model shared a short reel from her recent trip to sunny Devon. Sat perched on the shoreline, Christine posed for a series of stunning poses amid spells of sunbathing.

In one segment, the 34-year-old could be seen standing on a pile of pebbles soaking up the magical sunset unravelling before her.

She looked incredible in her timeless black bikini comprised of a sporty top and thong-style bottoms. The mum-of-three teamed her sultry swimwear with a pair of oversized sunglasses, stud earrings and a chunky ring. She wore her platinum blonde locks loose for the ultimate tousled waves.

The model enjoyed a solo trip to Devon

Christine captioned her reel: "One night in Devon. Solo sunsets are a healer. Feeling blessed to have worked on something special this week in such a stunning part of England. My passion lead me to peace.

"After a heavy thinking day, I took some time out on my own and reminded myself how temporary time is and how precious life is. Grateful for this night".

Her fans flocked to the comment section to rally behind the star, with one writing: "Self-care always. Lovely words", whilst a second penned: "Beautiful girl inside and out".

Christine shared a candid post

Stunned by her swimwear, a third noted: "You look amazing hun, stay strong and positive always" and a fourth remarked: "Looking absolutely stunning in the sunshine".

The star's gorgeous sunset snaps come in the wake of Christine's shock split from husband Paddy McGuinness. Last month, the couple announced their decision to go their separate ways after 15 years together.

The duo announced their split in July

Posting a joint statement on their respective Instagram accounts, the duo penned: "A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving and supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we’re moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children. We’ll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together."

Christine and Paddy, 48, are proud parents to Penelope, nine, Felicity, six, and Leo, nine.

