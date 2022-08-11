Victoria Beckham surprises with unexpected outfit during sweet bonding session with daughter Harper The duo beamed with joy

Victoria Beckham twinned alongside mini-me daughter Harper as the duo enjoyed a sweet bonding session on Wednesday.

Ever the style queen, the mum-of-four switched up her chic wardrobe with a classic 1950s-inspired white apron.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 48-year-old shared a snap of the duo wearing matching outfits. 11-year-old Harper was spotted smiling from ear to ear as she cosied up to her doting mum.

Victoria captioned her snap: "Will this trend catch on? Nice apron!! Special day with mummy making candles!!! (They made me wear it!!)".

A seemingly reluctant Victoria teamed her stylish apron with a black Grecian style maxi dress, embellished sandals and a sleek updo. Harper, meanwhile, opted for a peachy pink T-shirt, check denim shorts and a pair of ochre Nike trainers.

Victoria and Harper tried their hand at candle making

Harper's crafty afternoon comes after she enjoyed a dazzling music-filled evening with her dad, David. The youngster joined her football legend father on Saturday night to watch The Weeknd perform at Miami's Hard Rock Stadium.

Documenting their evening of fun, David took to Instagram to share a clip of Harper letting her hair down with a series of energetic dance moves. Looking every inch the budding pop star, David's little girl could be seen blasting out the catchy lyrics.

"I know I posted one video but our little girl is so cute I had to post another cause she is mocking the dad dance whilst being so cute @victoriabeckham #HarperSeven @theweeknd," David shared with his 74.9million followers.

The duo share a close bond

Fans were quick to react to David's video of Harper, touching on the sweet moment between the pair. "Omg! #harperbeckham is soo cute and beautiful! Love love it!" commented one fan, as another wrote: "Oh I love your relationship it’s soooo sweet."

"You guys are the best father-daughter duo!" noted a third fan, whilst a fourth added: "Crazy how fast it goes. She’s so grown up", followed by a red heart emoji.

