Goldie Hawn looks happy and relaxed in sun-soaked photo with famous family The Hollywood star has been in Europe all summer

Goldie Hawn goes to Europe every summer, and it certainly looks like it's her happy place.

The Hollywood star was pictured sitting at a sea-view restaurant on the Amalfi Coast, wearing a stylish summer dress adorned with a floral pattern.

Goldie accessorised with a gold necklace and styled her hair in a chic updo.

The 76-year-old was joined by her daughter Kate Hudson and grandchildren Ryder and Rani, as well as fellow A-listers Leslie Odom Jr and Nicolette Robinson.

Goldie has been in Italy for the past few weeks and prior to that she spent some time in Greece with long-term partner Kurt Russell.

Family is everything to the award-winning actress, and she's enjoying every moment of her time abroad with her loved ones.

Goldie Hawn looked happy and relaxed in Italy

The star is a doting mother and grandmother and her family are all very close, living near each other in Los Angeles.

She shares oldest children Kate and Oliver Hudson with ex-husband Bill Hudson, and youngest son Wyatt Russell with Kurt.

Between her three children, she has seven grandchildren, and her daughter Kate might well give her more in the future, as she hasn't ruled that out, having previously admitted that she wouldn't say no to having another child in the future.

Oliver, meanwhile, told HELLO! in an exclusive interview that he was very much done having any more children.

The Hollywood star with long-term partner Kurt Russell

After being reminded that his younger sister had previously joked that she was considering having another child to beat her brother, Oliver said: "She can have that win. I’ll pull up at the finish line and she can take the win if she wants it."

Goldie is often asked about her family life and she previously told Australian Women's Weekly: "A good family is the answer to happiness." She is also often quizzed about why she and Kurt decided against marriage, with the actress explaining the reason during an interview on Loose Women in 2015.

Talking to the panel on the ITV daytime show, Goldie explained: "I would have been long divorced if I'd been married. Marriage is an interesting psychological thing. If you need to feel bound to someone, then it's important to be married.

"If you have independence, if you have enough money and sense of independence and you like your independence, there's something psychological about not being married because it gives you the freedom to make decisions one way or the other.

"For me, I chose to stay. Kurt chose to stay, and we like the choice."

