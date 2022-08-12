David Beckham is so obsessed with wife Victoria in stunning new update The star took to social media

David Beckham could not get enough of his wife Victoria on Thursday who looked truly sensational as she posed for the cover of French magazine M Le magazine du Monde.

Sharing the impressive cover to his Instagram Stories, the former footballer couldn't wait to tell his 74.9 million followers just what he thought of the stunning fashion mogul.

Captioning the post he wrote: "WOW @victoriabeckham. Soooo good @m_magazine," alongside a GIF which read "amazing".

On the cover, the former Spice Girl was a vision as she posed up a storm in a chic black blazer and matching trousers. Her brunette bob was captured looking windswept and worn in down in natural waves.

David had a few words for his stunning wife

Fans certainly agreed with the doting father, as they took to the comments section of a snapshot of the cover shared by Victoria on her own feed.

"You look gorgeous," penned one fan, with a second hailing her "Queen VB." A third wrote: "Brilliant," with a red love heart emoji. A fourth penned: "Wow, stunning photo Victoria."

A fifth added: "You look beautiful as always Victoria," with a red love heart emoji.

Victoria's reading light doubled as a selfie light

After sharing the incredible update, David was quick to bring his wife of 23 years back down to earth and couldn't resist poking fun at her brand new reading light.

Sharing a photo of himself relaxing in their living room wearing some sunglasses from his own collection, David joked: "@dbeyewear at golden hour. Just joking that's my wife's new book light."

The pair have the best relationship

The photo showed David sitting on a sofa in their luxurious home, which has floor-to-ceiling windows overlooking the Miami skyline.

The retired football star then revealed a glimpse inside Victoria's new dressing room as she put her new reading light to the test, writing: "@victoriabeckham BODY. I wasn't really interested in the light, but now you mention it, a book with a light on it really? I need one."

David panned the camera around Victoria as she stood in her dressing room reading her book, The Paper Palace.

