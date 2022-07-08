Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban's daughter turns 14 - everything we know about the teen The couple share two children

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban are now proud parents to a 14-year-old - and fans can't believe where the time has gone.

The couple's firstborn, Sunday Rose, rang in her birthday on 7 July, marking her second year as a teen.

While the famous parents are yet to share a glimpse into their celebrations on social media, it's more than likely that the girls joined Nicole and Keith in Paris, where they've been working.

WATCH: Nicole Kidman and daughters surprise Keith Urban with epic celebration

The Hollywood duo rarely share photos of their children - including Faith, 11 - but both have joined Nicole on set before.

They had small roles in both Big Little Lies and The Undoing too and from photos it's clear they are the perfect mix of their parents.

Sunday and Faith have grown up in the film and music industries and are so used to seeing their mom and musician dad working, that they take it in their stride.

Sunday has suggested she wants to go into acting

So much so, that when Nicole was awarded two Emmys for her performance in Big Little Lies in 2018, and offered one each to her daughters, Sunday didn't want hers!

Nicole revealed the hilarious story during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, telling the host: "Sunday didn't want it. She said 'Oh, I want to earn my own.' I'm like, 'You go, girl!'"

Nicole enjoyed having both Sunday and her sister Faith on set with her

The hard-working and passionate teenager is in high school, but don't expect to see her on Instagram any time soon.

When she was 12, Nicole admitted that Sunday was "chomping at the bit" to get on social media, but she was having none of it.

"I'm not very techy myself," she revealed to the Daily Mail. "It's very hard for me to monitor it and stay on it. I won't let them be on Instagram."

Nicole and Keith have a strong bond with their girls

The family are incredibly close and despite navigating their hectic careers, Nicole and Keith insist upon being present parents to their girls.

"We never leave the kids," she revealed. "One of us is always there."

And as for how she feels about raising her two young ladies?

"There are so many things. But it's a joy," Nicole said. "It's a joy having these beautiful little women that are growing up and I'm discovering them day by day. I love it."

