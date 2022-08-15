Alex Jones shares rare snap of husband Charlie Thomson after going through 'tricky patch' in life The BBC presenter soaked up the sunshine

Alex Jones shared a rare photo of her husband Charlie Thomson on Sunday after the family of five enjoyed a tranquil staycation.

Taking to Instagram, the 55-year-old treated her fans to a glimpse inside her Welsh getaway. The brunette beauty was joined by her three children, Teddy, five, Kit, three, and little baby Annie who turns one later this week.

Among the snaps, Charlie could be seen cooling off his feet in a refreshing stream. Dressed for the sizzling heatwave, the dad-of-three opted to wear a navy T-shirt, turquoise shorts and a pair of black sunglasses.

In a separate photo, The One Show presenter enjoyed some downtime with her young boys as they splashed about in the shallow water.

The TV star shared a rare photo of her husband Charlie

Alex captioned her joyous snaps: "Summer days".

The presenter's fans flooded the comment section with endless sweet remarks, with one writing: "Wonderful, making happy family memories", whilst a second penned: "Enjoy your well-earned break".

Other fans rushed to comment on their sweet riverside set-up, with one adding: "A perfect day - messing about on the river," and a second penning: "Must feel refreshing dipping your feet into a cool stream on a hot summer's day."

The family-of-five hacked the heatwave

The presenter's upbeat appearance comes after Alex candidly admitted that "things have been a bit tricky" over the last few months. Addressing her recent absence from social media, the brunette beauty posted an honest update on Instagram.

She shared an oil painting of some lemons accompanied by a lengthy caption that read: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok".

Alex and Charlie tied the knot in 2015

Alex finished her post by adding: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons🍋 #thekindnessofstrangers."

