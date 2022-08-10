Alex Jones shares rare photo of baby Annie after going through 'tricky patch' The presenter took some time off work

Alex Jones resumed her presence on social media with an adorable snap of her children playing outside.

Taking to her Instagram, The One Show star treated her followers to a glimpse of Kit, six, and sweet baby Annie. The adorable sibling duo appeared to be enjoying their time outdoors in the sunshine in front of an impressive stately home.

WATCH: Alex Jones shares sweet video from her 'special week'

Dressed for the balmy weather, Kit was spotted wearing a pair of bright blue shorts and a white T-shirt, whilst little Annie sported dungarees and a lilac top. She captioned her photo: "Brought the bears along to the location."

Alex's heartwarming snaps come after she enjoyed a well-deserved trip to Greece earlier this month. Joined by her sons Kit, and Teddy, five, the trio spent some quality time at the beach.

Alex's kids relished their time outside

Sharing details of her holiday online, the brunette TV star posted a string of stunning snaps documenting her time away. She captioned her photos: "A very special week, Greece is always a winner."

Her fans inundated the comment section with an abundance of sweet comments, with one writing: "One of my favourite destinations. Hope you feel rested & rejuvenated", whilst a second remarked: "Lovely photos. Special moments to cherish".

The trio recently spent some time in Greece

"Gorgeous family time" wrote a third, whilst a fourth added: "Beautiful photos. Love your yellow dress".

The presenter's upbeat appearance comes after Alex candidly admitted that "things have been a bit tricky" over the last few months. Addressing her recent absence from social media, the brunette beauty posted an honest update on Instagram.

The presenter has been open about her situation

She shared an oil painting of some lemons accompanied by a lengthy caption that read: "Things have been a bit tricky for us recently and in all honesty, I haven't had time to be on here between working and the children but I randomly logged on and saw all your lovely messages gently asking if we were all ok".

Alex finished her post by adding: "I was touched by your kindness and so I just wanted to check in and say thank you, and that even though life has been a bit challenging, we are ok and still managing to enjoy the beginning of the holidays and there's still plenty to smile about! (I'll pop some stuff on my stories) #whenlifegivesyoulemons🍋 #thekindnessofstrangers."

