Adam Peaty's brother speaks out on reason behind swimmer's shock split The couple were together for three years

Adam Peaty's fans are still reeling from the news of his shock split from his girlfriend Eiri Munro.

MORE: Adam Peaty breaks silence with cryptic post following shock split

The couple stunned followers when they confirmed the end of their three year relationship in individual statements shared on Instagram.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Adam Peaty reacts to 100m breaststroke defeat at the Commonwealth Games

In his heartfelt message, Olympian Adam, 27, apologised to both Eiri and their two-year-old son George, writing, "I'm sorry for letting you down."

READ: Who is Adam Peaty's girlfriend Eirianedd Munro?

MORE: Adam Peaty and Eiri Munro open up about parenthood and future wedding plans

Shortly after the announcement, speculation began as to why the couple have ended their romance. A number of fans wondered whether it was linked to Adam's time on Strictly Come Dancing, during which time he was partnered with Katya Jones.

Adam and Eiri with their two-year-old son George

But now Adam's brother James has spoken out about the couple's split – and absolutely denied a link to the show.

"He was in it over a year ago. It has nothing to do with Strictly," James told MailOnline. "I was surprised that it happened but sensed it was coming, but Adam's doing OK. It's his Gladiator mindset."

READ: Adam Peaty's girlfriend Eirianedd Munro reacts to Strictly exit

MORE: Adam Peaty's mum brands Strictly results a 'total fix' following exit with Katya Jones

"A lot of people will wonder why it's happened, he has a lot of followers. I'm close to my brother, I'm with him every day, and he confides in me. I'm his support network."

The couple were together for three years before their split

James further confirmed that he is aware of the "reasons for the split" but was not in a position to share them.

He declined to say if the parted couple were still living together in the same house, but revealed they would be co-parenting their toddler son. "Co-parenting is popular nowadays, that's the way it is," James said.

READ: Strictly's Adam Peaty hits out after 'almost kiss' with Katya Jones - his girlfriend reacts

MORE: Katya Jones poses with rarely-seen brother – and they look so alike

Eiri, meanwhile, has issued a statement of her own regarding her split from Adam.

Eiri has confirmed she is taking a break from social media

She wrote: "The last three years have been so, so, amazing. Our little family have experienced so much laughter, love, and joy. You guys have been such a significant part of that.

"This next chapter of my life is surely going to be a difficult one. I would appreciate that people would refrain from commenting, speculating, or messaging.

Adam confirmed news of their split in an emotional Instagram post

"I have shared so much of my life, but for now, I am choosing privacy and I hope that you will all respect that.

"I appreciate you all so much and I'm so thankful for all the fun and opportunities you have given me.

"I am going to be taking a break from social media, so goodbye for now. Thank you so much for everything."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.